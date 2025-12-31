DA deputy minister praised for people-first delivery

Jane Sithole and Njabulo Nzuza score highly for measurable impact and citizen-focused delivery, a new assessment finds.

Small Business Development Deputy Minister Jane Sithole says being named one of the best performing deputy ministers gives her the courage to continue to assist small business owners achieve their goals.

The FW De Klerk Foundation’s recently released report, The Constitution and the Cabinet, showed that Sithole, a DA member, and the ANC’s Njabulo Nzuza, who is Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, displayed an outstanding performance since they took over their roles in the government of national unity (GNU).

Both scored 75 out of 100 as deputy ministers by assisting their departments to deliver on their mandates to assist the public.

Assessment ranks Sithole among top deputy ministers

Sithole was awarded for driving practical, citizen-facing improvements from cutting red tape for small enterprises, while Nzuza was praised for expanding mobile home affairs services that improved access and efficiency.

The assessment serves as a Cabinet report card that evaluates whether South Africa’s 77-member national executive is giving effect to the Constitution’s promise to improve the quality of life of all South Africans and free the potential of each person.

In an interview with The Citizen, Sithole said: “I receive this recognition with humility and gratitude. In a constitutional democracy, leadership is not about accolades, but about service, accountability, and delivery to the people of South Africa.

“The foundation’s assessment is grounded in constitutional principles, particularly ethical governance, implementation, and impact. I therefore view this not as a personal achievement, but as an affirmation of a people-centred, delivery-focused approach to public service.”

Sithole added that the progress in the Small Business Development portfolio was the result of collective effort.

Collective effort

Any positive outcomes in this portfolio reflect the resilience and determination of entrepreneurs, especially in townships and rural communities, she said.

The recognition strengthened her willpower to continue serving with integrity, urgency, and purpose, Sithole said.

“The real measure of success remains whether small businesses are supported to start, survive, and grow, and whether government action improves the lived realities of our people. There is still much to be done.

“My focus remains firmly on delivery, accountability, and advancing economic participation in line with the values and promise of our constitution.

“I work hard, I listen, and I don’t forget why I’m here.

People-focused work

“When the focus is on people, rather than politics, the work speaks for itself.”

The worst-performing deputy ministers were the ANC’s Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala (mineral petroleum resources), who scored 40 out of 100, and Thandi Moraka (international relations and cooperation), who also scored 40.

The failure of the two emanated from their limited visibility, weak delivery, and no measurable impact in portfolios already facing serious structural pressures.

The best performing minister was the ANC’s Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (electricity and energy), who scored 85 out of 100, for stabilising loadshedding, restoring operational discipline, and initiating long-delayed structural reforms in South Africa’s most critical portfolio.

The worst performing were both from the ANC, Senzo Mchunu, the suspended minister of police, and Thembisile “Thembi” Simelane-Nkadimeng, former minister of justice and constitutional development.

Mchunu and Simelane-Nkadimeng ranked worst performing

They received poor performance ratings for presiding over deepening crises, offering little measurable progress, and exiting their roles under clouds of scandal, paralysis, or both.

The foundation’s executive director, Christo van der Rheede, said the report was compiled by assessing each office-bearer against five dimensions.

Drawn directly from the Constitution, they were leadership and vision, execution and impact, integrity and accountability, use of public resources, and advancement of constitutional rights.

“The scores rest on publicly available data – AG reports, departmental annual reports and budget votes, parliamentary oversight, court judgments – and credible media investigations and were peer-reviewed in the research team to minimise bias.”