WATCH: McKenzie slams ’embarrassing’ scenes after Safa meeting descends into chaos

Danny Jordaan's loyalists' plan was to suspend his vocal critics this weekend for allegedly violating Safa's communication policy.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has slammed the “embarrassing” scenes after a South African Football Association (Safa) meeting ended in chaos and violence.

In what was supposed to be the first SAFA National Executive Committee meeting of 2026. descended into chaos as a fight broke out between members at SAFA House on Saturday.

Scuffle

It is understood that the trouble started when a motion to bring forward an item on the agenda was opposed, allowing it to be debated earlier than scheduled.

Video footage from the meeting, which was widely circulated on social media, showed officials arguing, leading to pushing, shoving, and punches allegedly being thrown.

The meeting was chaired by SAFA President Danny Jordaan.

Video: X/Gayton McKenzie.

McKenzie slams incident

The scuffle sparked widespread criticism, with McKenzie condemning the incident.

“This is hugely embarrassing and shameful behaviour by the people tasked with running our football. We will be informing CAF and FIFA about our intention to investigate and take action.

We are hard at work bringing corporate sponsorship to SAFA to allow this nonsense,” McKenzie said.

This is hugely embarrassing and shameful behaviour by the people tasked with running our football. We will be informing @CAF_Online, @FIFA about our intention to investigate and take action. We are hard at work bringing corporate sponsorship to @SAFA_net to allow this nonsense pic.twitter.com/XKlmP49snw — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) March 7, 2026

ALSO READ: Jordaan’s fresh bid to have fraud case struck from the roll as state withdraws theft charges

NEC meeting

An NEC member said what happened was unacceptable and uncalled for, according to City Press.

He asked to remain anonymous because he is not mandated to speak to the media.

“Firstly, we only got notified on Friday afternoon about the venue change without valid reasons. Then, they wanted to bring forward item 14 on the agenda, which was about motions to be numbered five, which we objected to,” said the NEC member.

Critics

On Friday, it emerged that a dramatic weekend loomed for the four critics of Jordaan, as his loyalists prepared to silence dissent within the NEC.

It is believed that NEC members Gladwyn White, Lebogang Riet, Monde Montshiwa and Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe were allegedly facing possible suspension at the governing body’s first meeting of the year on Saturday, according to City Press.

Jordaan fraud case

Meanwhile, the legal team for the 64-year-old Jordaan and his co-accused once again pushed for their fraud case to be struck off the roll last month.

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge postponed the case against Jordaan, former SAFA Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gron Hluyo, former journalist and director of Grit Communications Trevor Neethling, his entity Grit Communications, and Russell Paul to 14 April 2026.

ALSO READ: Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s fight to ditch fraud charges stalled by NPA changes

Charges

The trio faces multiple charges, including fraud involving more than R1 million, theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

The State alleges that in December 2017, Jordaan unlawfully signed and backdated a Service Level Agreement between Safa and Grit Communications for public relations and communication services.

The agreement was allegedly not approved through proper SAFA processes and was purportedly intended to protect Jordaan’s personal image.

Further accused

Jordaan is further accused of procuring security services for personal use under the guise of SAFA business.

It is further alleged that Hluyo authorised payments to Grit Communications and a security company despite knowing that the agreements were unauthorised and unlawful.

Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling were arrested in November 2024 and are currently out on R20 000 bail each.

ALSO READ: