DA takes action against Nqaba Bhanga for Zille racism accusation

Democratic Alliance (DA) Eastern Cape MPL Nqaba Bhanga faces suspension from the party after he accused federal chairperson Helen Zille of racism and spying on black people.

Bhanga further accused Zille of working with the ANC to destroy him in Facebook posts over the weekend.

The posts have since been deleted.

In a statement on Sunday, DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield says Bhanga was given 48 hours to respond in writing and give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Suspension from party activities

The former provincial leader is accused of bringing the party into disrepute.

Whitfield says Bhanga’s case has been referred to the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) for investigation.

“The DA in the Eastern Cape has unanimously resolved to serve DA member Nqaba Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party in disrepute, among other transgressions of the DA’s standards of conduct for its members.

“The intention to suspend Nqaba Bhanga follows after he publicly labelled another DA member, Helen Zille, a “racist” and posted unfounded allegations against her on social media,” said Whitfield.

Bhanga is also a former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

