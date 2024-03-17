De Lille slams ‘blue liars’ DA for claiming she is captured by ANC

De Lille’s speech at the GOOD manifesto launch focused on addressing the inequality in South Africa, which included her proposal of a R999 basic income grant.

GOOD leader, Patricia De Lille speaks at the GOOD Manifesto launch held at Lilliesleaf farm in Sandton, 16 March 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille has labelled the DA as “blue liars” after her former party accused her of being captured by the ANC.

De Lille was speaking at GOOD’s manifesto launch at Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg on Saturday.

De Lille hits back at DA

During her speech, De Lille hit back at the DA after it previously criticised her for accepting the position of minister of tourism.

“These blue liars called the DA who accepted five ambassador posts to serve on the ANC government, they are now saying my accepting a position in the cabinet means GOOD has been captured by the ruling party not to mention that their own leader said recently that he will accept the position in cabinet if offered,” she said.

She also lambasted the DA for offering nothing to South Africa other than criticism of other political parties.

“A large part of the trouble that South Africa finds itself in, is the product of one trick-pony of an official opposition that for decades has added nothing constructive to fixing this country.”

De Lille added that having opposition members in Cabinet is a “culture” that was started by former president Nelson Mandela in 1994.

Basic income grant

A large part of GOOD’s manifesto was addressing inequality in South Africa.

De Lille said her party will introduce a basic income grant of at least R999 per month.

“The fact that our economy is not growing and not creating enough jobs is not the fault of poor people, it’s because of poor leadership.”

She said the grant was affordable if South Africa restructured its government and got rid of corruption.

“Corruption steals directly from our poor.”

De Lille wants to be Western Cape premier

On Wednesday GOOD announced that De Lille will be its candidate for premier of Western Cape in this year’s elections.

“The party structures of GOOD selected me as the premier candidate based on my experience in government and my clear track record of service delivery,” De Lille said.

“There is unfinished business in the province, and I will continue to fight for a fairer Western Cape, just as I have been fighting for a fairer South Africa for most of my life.”

