President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to his Cabinet, replacing Lindiwe Sisulu with Patricia de Lille in the ministry of tourism.

Other ministers who did not return include Nathi Mthethwa, who has been replaced with Zizi Kodwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

While several analysts have argued Ramaphosa would use the Cabinet reshuffle to keep his allies close, the president on Monday evening said the changes were not about overhauling the national executive, but “intended to fill vacancies that have occurred in the Executive and to direct government more effectively towards the areas that require urgent and decisive action.”

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile was appointed as the country’s deputy president, while Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will be heading the ministry of electricity.

“We have said that the people of South Africa want action, they want solutions and they want

government to work for them,” said Ramaphosa.

“All members of the Executive have been directed to focus on those agreed actions that will make

a meaningful difference now, that will enable real progress within the next year and that will lay a

foundation for a sustained recovery into the future.”

New ministries

Ramaphosa’s Cabinet will have two new ministries – Minister for Electricity and Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The latter will focus greater attention on the performance of government.

“While this will result in an increase in the number of ministries in the short term, as indicated in

the State of the Nation Address, I have instructed the Presidency and National Treasury to

develop a proposal to rationalise government departments, entities and programmes to ensure

greater efficiency,” said Ramaphosa.

“This work, which will result in the reduction of the number of Ministries, will inform the configuration of government going into the next administration.”

Ramaphosa’s appointments:

Minister in the Presidency – Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities – Dr

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation – Ms Maropene

Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity – Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies – Mr Mondli Gungubele

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – Ms Thembi Nkadimeng

Minister of Public Service and Administration – Ms Noxolo Kiviet

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure – Mr Sihle Zikalala

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture – Mr Zizi Kodwa

Minister of Tourism – Ms Patricia de Lille

Minister of Transport – Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga

Deputy ministers

Deputy Ministers in the Presidency – Ms Nomasonto Motaung and Mr Kenneth Morolong

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with

Disabilities – Ms Sisisi Tolashe

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation – Ms

Pinky Kekana

Deputy Ministers for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – Mr Parks Tau and Mr Zolile Burns-Ncamashe

Deputy Ministers for Water and Sanitation – Mr David Mahlobo and Ms Judith Tshabalala

Deputy Minister of Public Works – Ms Bernice Swarts

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development – Ms Dipuo Peters

Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises – Mr Obed Bapela

Deputy Minister of Transport – Mr Lisa Mangcu

