3 Oct 2022
4:54 am
Politics

Mathabatha’s top 6 bid opens way for female premier

Alex Japho Matlala

Limpopo is the only province in the country which has never had a female premier since 1994. it's first premier was Ngoako Ramatlhodi

Photo: Gallo
Is it time for Limpopo to have its first female premier? This is the question on many lips after premier Stan Mathabatha’s election bid to get into the top six of the ANC top brass received a boost from other provinces. Limpopo Limpopo is the only province in the country which has never had a female premier since 1994. The province’s first premier was Ngoako Ramatlhodi, followed by Sello Moloto, then Cassel Mathale and now Mathabatha. ALSO READ: ‘Mr All Talk With No Action’ : Mathabatha slated for R1.6bn unspent by Limpopo departments The ANC is to hold its national...

