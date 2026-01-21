DJ Mfihlo’s murder investigation comes back to haunt Ekurhuleni mayor

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has distanced himself from the murder of Bongani Mfihlo.

Questions have been raised about the links that the mayor of Ekurhuleni has with the murder of a popular DJ, Bongani Mfihlo, who was killed in 2023.

It has been reported that mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was present at Mfihlo’s murder scene, but police only revealed this when a new team of investigators took over the case two years later.

According to News24, Xhakaza was with Mfihlo at a popular nightclub in Kempton Park on the night of September 2. Mfihlo was later that night allegedly shot dead by two security guards contracted to protect the City of Ekurhuleni infrastructure.

At the time of the shooting, Xhakaza was the MMC for group corporate shared services, a portfolio that is largely responsible for the administration of the city.

Xhakaza’s mysterious ejection from the crime scene has raised eyebrows. But prosecutors in the case of murdered Ekurhuleni chief auditor Mpho Mafole have now combined both cases.

Mafole was gunned down last year. He had discovered irregularities in the procurement processes for the municipality’s chemical toilet contract, worth billions.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili could not confirm or deny if Xhakaza is a suspect in Mfihlo’s murder. She said police do not name suspects before they are arrested and have appeared in court.

The mayor’s office explains

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Xhakaza’s spokesperson, Ramatolo Tlotleng, rubbished claims that the mayor could be linked to Mfihlo’s murder.

“It is important to allow due legal processes to unfold without speculation, conjecture, or undue interference which may place individuals in a ‘trial by media.’

“The mayor continues to respect the authority and independence of the South African Police Service and reiterates his call for justice to be served with the utmost urgency, without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Tlotleng.

Tlotleng said Xhakaza would soon hold a media briefing to explain his role in the investigation into Mfihlo’s death. But he said the mayor is a law-abiding citizen.

“It must be emphasized that Xhakaza, has consistently escalated matters of violence against public representatives and officials to the highest levels of government and law enforcement authorities.

“He has repeatedly and publicly called for justice for the late Mpho Mafole and for all victims of violent crime in the municipality.”

The denial

However, Tlotleng said Xhakaza is consulting his legal representatives regarding News24‘s allegations that he was present at Mfihlo’s crime scene.

“The mayor views this report not as a pursuit of truth, but as the latest unsubstantiated attempt to tarnish his reputation and delegitimise his leadership authority,” said Tlotleng.

DA calls for investigations

Following revelations of Xhakaza’s links to Mfihlo’s murder the DA in Ekurhuleni is now demanding that police should investigate Xhakaza’s possible involvement in Mfihlo’s murder.

“The fact that its first citizen is embroiled in numerous scandals should be of concern to everyone who calls Ekurhuleni home.

“The DA will not rest until the truth sees the light of day and that there is justice for those who are victims of this gangster city,” said the DA’s Brandon Pretorius.

Pretorius said the DA also wants access to the toilet contract report that Mafole handed over to the municipality before his death.

“We will continue to push for the release of Mafole’s report while keeping a close eye on the investigation into the shooting of Mfihlo.

“Any less would be a disservice to their memories and a slap in the face to law-abiding citizens who expect elected officials to defend, not break the law,” said Pretorius.

A mafia city

Ekurhuleni has been described as a “mafia” municipality with many murders and corruption cases that have been linked to the political administration of the city.

Recently, Marius van der Merwe, a witness at the Madlanga commission, was shot dead outside his house after testifying about corruption and an alleged murder cover-up at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

