Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Robert McBride in the Ad Hoc committee hot seat

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

20 January 2026

10:02 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Former IPID head, Robert McBride is expected to testify in front of parliaments Ad Hoc committee over alleged police corruption.

Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee will on Tuesday question former IPID boss Robert McBride about his ties to alleged police corruption.

Last week, former Acting National Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane implicated McBride.

McBride will also be confronted about his dealings with private investigator Paul O’Sullivan and accusations that they targeted senior police officials.

Former IPID head Robert McBride testifies at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 April 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Paul O’Sullivan told the committee he does not want to appear before them because he fears for his life.

This comes after Witness D, Marius Van Der Merwe, was killed after testifying. However, the committee has decided to subpoena O’Sullivan to appear in person.

ALSO WATCH: ‘I had to accept myself as I am’ – How Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls top achievers overcame the odds

Read more on these topics

corruption Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Did NFP get a sweet deal from ANC to stick around in KZN?
News Driver in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy arrested
News SA’s space agency warns of geomagnetic storm on Tuesday: Here’s what it means
News Smelly Johannesburg: What to do when ‘rotten egg’ smell hangs over city
News ‘If he’s killed, we’ll have to deal with fallout’: Ad hoc committee insists on Paul O’Sullivan’s testimony

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp