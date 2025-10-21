Stink around R1.8bn toilet tender in Ekurhuleni that led to auditor Mpho Mafole’s murder

15 companies are beneficiaries of the city's controversial chemical toilet tender

The DA in the City of Ekurhuleni is demanding transparency over a R1.8 billion chemical toilet tender that has caused a stink.

This tender is meant to ensure that there are chemical mobile toilets in informal settlements and townships.

However, reports suggest that the municipality’s slain auditor Mpho Mafole had picked up some irregularities with how the contracts were awarded.

Mafole was shot dead in June, several days after handing over an audit report with his team’s findings.

Now the DA is demanding that his report be tabled at next week’s council meeting.

“The report, compiled by the assassinated Divisional Head for Forensic Audit, Mpho Mafole, is believed to detail irregularities in the selection process relating to the awarding of this high-value tender.

“According to media reports, it is believed that Mafole had begun uncovering large scale graft in the city, which may have led to his assassination,” said the party’s caucus leader, Brandon Pretorius.

Call for audit report to be made public

He said the mayor must ensure that the report is made public to council to ensure that municipal funds have not been abused.

He also said keeping the report private will be a disservice to the hard work conducted by Mafole.

“In July 2025, the DA wrote to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), requesting an investigation into the murder of Mafole, to ensure accountability and that justice is served.

“The safety and security of our communities and institutions depend on our willingness to stomp out corruption.

“Bringing this report to council is the first step in the right direction in rooting out criminal syndicates that have, for far too long, acted with impunity in the City of Ekurhuleni under the ANC and its coalition partners,” he said.

Protection for whistleblowers

Pretorius said the DA will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the rule of law is upheld.

The party said it will also ensure that dedicated professionals, such as Mafole, are allowed to conduct themselves without fear or favour.

“Anything less would be a disservice to Mafole’s memory and the communities we are elected to serve,” said Pretorius.

R2 billion shortfall

This is not the first time that the City of Ekurhuleni has been in the spotlight for financial irregularities.

There were reports earlier this year that the city was investigating how R2 billion had been unaccounted for.

Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said the shortfall was a result of mismanagement, stemming from inaccuracies and gaps in the meter reading and billing system.

He said this occurred because of the abrupt takeover of the function by the ICT department.

“We immediately implemented a comprehensive, three-pronged turnaround strategy focused on: integrity, accountability and recovery,” he said.

