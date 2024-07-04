EFF, Action SA slam Lesufi for ‘recycling’ ANC members in new Cabinet

Lesufi's new Cabinet comprises seven ANC MECs and three MECs from the IFP, PA and Rise Mzansi.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it is “unimpressed by the reappointment of the same old” African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s new Cabinet.

Lesufi on Wednesday night finally announced his new members of the Executive Council (MECs) after two abrupt postponements.

His new Cabinet comprises seven ANC MECs and three MECs from the Inkatha freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Rise Mzansi, despite the ANC receiving only 34% of the votes in the recent elections.

Lesufi’s Cabinet, however, excludes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the party announced it would not form part of the provincial government of unity (PGU) after failing to reach an agreement with the ANC.

The DA said it will announce the new shadow Cabinet soon, which will “relentlessly keep the newly formed executive and all departments accountable.”

‘Recycling ANC leaders’

The EFF said they had taken note of Lesufi’s Cabinet.

“While we commend the courage displayed by the ANC Gauteng in resisting the DA’s bullying tactics and their exaggerated importance and entitlement to governmental positions in the province and nationwide, even at the risk of upsetting its national leadership which has demonstrated its preparedness to betray its historical mission as a liberation movement,” said the party.

The red berets said the “recycling of ANC members is a confirmation that the stark challenges of unemployment, high levels of crime, ailing infrastructure, failing economy, housing backlog, poor healthcare system and shortage of education spaces will sustain.”

“These MECs failed dismally in executing their responsibilities in the previous administration, rewarding them with government positions is a clear indication that the ANC is still not serious about changing the material conditions of our people.”

The EFF said while it clearly articulated its intention and readiness to enter into government, before and after elections, it respects the will of the voters.

“While they (voters) have rejected the ANC, they did not give us a solid mandate to form government on our own. The EFF will therefore assume its role as an effective opposition that will hold the current executive accountable.”

Action SA

ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said Lesufi’s new Cabinet represents “mere continuation of the same old politics that has brought South Africa’s economic hub to its knees.”

“It has clearly not hit home for Andrek that his return as Gauteng premier does not represent the will of residents. He would do well to study the 2024 provincial election results which were a striking rebuke of a premier whose first term was marked by failure, a series of failed gimmicks, and empty promises, prompting residents to vote to remove him from office.

“Therefore, Gauteng residents should not hold their breath for any real change in the provincial government’s comical approach to governance,” Ngobeni said.

