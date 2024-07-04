DA Gauteng deputy speaker Refileo Ntsekhe to resign

The decision comes after the DA announced it would not form part of the provincial government of unity.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has confirmed that the deputy speaker of the Gauteng Legislature, Refileo Ntsekhe, will tender her resignation.

Ntsekhe was elected as deputy speaker last month.

The decision to resign comes less than a day after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi finally announced his new members of the executive council (MECs) on Wednesday night after two abrupt postponements.

His new Cabinet composed of seven ANC MECs and three MECs from the Inkatha freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Rise Mzansi.

Lesufi’s Cabinet, however, excludes members of the DA, after the party announced it would not form part of the provincial government of unity after failing to reach an agreement with the ANC.

Ntsekhe’s resignation

Mismanga told The Citizen the party will make announcement on Ntsekhe’s resignation.

“She will be resigning because her being in that position is not serving what we actually envisioned. We were looking at playing a meaningful role in the executive with a number of positions and also in the legislature where her position would have complemented that of the chair of chairs plus other oversight committee chairpersons,” said Msimanga.

Official opposition

Msimanga said the DA will be taking its seat as the official opposition in the Gauteng Legislature.

“We will be announcing our shadow cabinet shortly and we will be setting out how our portfolio members are going to ensure that we keep the executive to account.

“We will work very hard to also lobby other political parties that are in opposition to support us,” said Msimanga.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA have both slammed Lesufi for what they called the recycling of ANC members in the new Cabinet.

