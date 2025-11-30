Fifth suspect arrested in connection with the illegal recruitment of South Africans in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Questions have been raised about whether Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will face the law for her involvement with the recruitment of South Africans to fight on Russia's side.

Police have arrested another person suspected of contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

In a media statement on Sunday Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said this arrested is part of investigations into how 17 South Africans were recruited to fight for Russia in its conflict with its neighbour Ukraine.

Mogale said the suspect will appear at the Kempton Park magistrates court on Monday. They are also accused of contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

“The arrests followed a tip-off from OR Tambo SAPS regarding four males who were end route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

“The individuals were intercepted and removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious, and subsequently referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) section,” she said.

A South African woman

Mogale said a preliminary investigation revealed that a South African woman had allegedly been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military.

“A search and seizure warrant was executed for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the facilitation of the four men, as well as a fifth individual who had already departed South Africa for Russia,” she said.

Mogale said the Hawks are working with other law enforcement agencies and state security to discover the full extent of this network and whether it poses any security threats to the country.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla recruitment scandal

These developments happen at a time when the MK Party has just announced that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is stepping down from her role in parliament.

The party refused to get into the details of her response to the allegations she faces. But they referred the media to an affidavit she had deposed to the police.

The DA has also laid charges against Zuma-Sambudla including her own sister Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube.

Zuma-Mncube accused her sister of also recruiting some of their family members. The MK Party said their president Jacob Zuma has also intervened and is trying to secure the safe return of the group of South Africans stuck in the conflict.

The presidency has also described the situation as sensitive and complex. Some analysts believe that this scandal could have international relations ramifications.

