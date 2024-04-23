Politics

By Kyle Zeeman

23 Apr 2024

09:55 am

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has died – reports

It is claimed that Makwarela died on Tuesday morning following a "short illness".

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela.

Murunwa Makwarela was appointed as Tshwane mayor last year but was later replaced. Photo: Gallo images

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has reportedly died, unconfirmed reports have claimed.

In a WhatsApp message seen by The Citizen and forwarded to politicians in the city, it is claimed that Makwarela died on Tuesday morning following a “short illness”.

“Dear family, we woke up with sad news this morning. Apostle Makwarela is late. He passed on early this morning”.

The message asked for prayer and strength to his wife and family.

A two-week mayor

The former Tshwane Speaker of Council was appointed mayor in February 2023, replacing Randall Williams.

READ MORE: Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela surrenders to police

However, his time in office was short-lived after revelations that he had been declared insolvent in 2016. This would make him ineligible for public office.

He submitted a certificate allegedly proving his successful rehabilitation, but the court which was said to have issued the document disputed this.

A case of fraud was later opened against him by the city.

Makwarela appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court last week, where he failed to have the matter struck from the court roll.

News24 reported prosecutors asked the court for a postponement so the case could be set down for trial.

This is a developing story. Any update will be included, once received.

