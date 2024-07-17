GNU: Most leaders positive about prospects of success at first cabinet meeting

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa described the meeting as a good start. Picture: Michel Bega

The government of national unity (GNU) has received the stamp of approval from former opposition leaders participating for the first time in a multiparty coalition administration, who all are ready to pull their weight to take the country forward.

Minister of Correctional Services and Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald described the first Cabinet meeting as a “good lekgotla”.

“I am satisfied with the outcomes. I am also satisfied with the minimum critical priority that has been determined and that it will take SA forward,” he said.

Optimism about the future

The DA and the Pan Africanist Congress did not respond to The Citizen, but other leaders were open about their impression of the two-day GNU lekgotla at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria over the weekend.

Optimism about the future was the general impression members gave as they joined hands and committed themselves to deliver the government’s promise to the nation.

Most leaders who spoke to The Citizen said the lekgotla delivered hope for South Africa’s future.

They said the gathering was characterised by a spirit of patriotism and unprecedented camaraderie, but they did not underestimate the hard work ahead and each leader undertook to pull their weight.

Now that they are in the same camp, the coalition partners – ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), Al Jama-ah, Good party and Rise Mzansi – see the need to put their differences aside and get down to the business of teamwork governance.

The parties are bound by the statement of intent that requires them to cooperate as the GNU. They agreed on a road map for what needs to be done and the programme of action.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make announcements on the lekgotla outcomes and the road map during his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town tomorrow.

While the lekgotla discussed the framework and principles, the finer details would be deliberated by the cluster departments that would give feedback to the Cabinet.

Deputy Minister of Social Development and Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks believed the new GNU road map “aligned with the foundation principles of the liberation movement. We are on the right track,” he said.

Holomisa says everyone felt at home

Describing the atmosphere at the first GNU lekgotla, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Major-General Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa had emphasised that no party won an outright majority, which made everybody feel at home at the gathering.

“The mood was that we all came to build SA together. We all came to lend a shoulder and get the work done. We were impressed by the patriotism that prevailed among all.”

Everybody committed to a programme with a clear road map that would take into consideration the views of citizens.

The programme would be announced by the president later to serve as a guideline for the GNU as it proceeded with its work.

But for now, Cabinet will have to make do with the current budget from the sixth administration.

“The February budget will reflect the views and aspirations of the GNU. Therefore, between now and February, we will do patchwork,” Holomisa said.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the Cabinet lekgotla was a good start.

“There was superior maturity and logic in all discussions and we easily found a common approach. The discussions demonstrated the GNU can take our country forward. My impression was that all parties are committed to making it work.”

Groenewald told the gathering: “I believe everyone in the GNU is willing to work hard for the future of SA.”

Holomisa said various cluster departments would meet and concretise the programmes, which must include the amalgamation of manifestos of different parties within and outside the GNU.