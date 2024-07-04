ANC clarifies ‘uncertainty’ over GNU policy direction

ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi has implored all South Africans to familiarise themselves with the substantive elements of the GNU.

The African National Congress (ANC) has noted “a growing narrative of uncertainty” among South Africans about policy in the government of national unity (GNU).

The ANC said the concerns possibly stem from pronouncements made by political parties, within and outside the GNU, as well as an unfamiliarity with the GNU principles.

ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi on Thursday said there is certainty about the policy platform of the GNU.

“This was agreed to by all political parties who signed the GNU Statement of Intent (SOI). There is no agreement that exists of ‘sealed mandates’ where each minister in the GNU pursues their sectarian party policies. Such an agreement would run counter to both the letter and spirit of the constitution, which all GNU party signatories have agreed to act on the basis of,” said Godlimpi.

Understanding the GNU

Godlimpi has implored all South Africans and commentators to familiarise themselves with the substantive elements of the GNU.

“Clause 11 outlines the substantive policy programme that constitutes the basic policy framework of the GNU, building on Clause 8. Clause 19 deals with instances where substantive disagreements over policy arise. Sub-clause 19.3 explains the majority that must be canvassed by a party wishing to repeal, change or introduce a policy.

“Taken into proper context, especially Clause 19.3, it must be understood that all existing government policies remain in effect without exception. Any other interpretation of this clause cannot be taken seriously at this point,” Godlimpi said.

Policy direction following GNU in SA

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said no single political party within the GNU will unilaterally change policies.

With the GNU providing a collective opportunity to expedite and enhance several existing policies to provide clarity, create clear expectations, and allow for direction in policy-making and government management, some parties may want to drive policy as outlined in their manifestos.

However, Magwenya said no single party or individual in the GNU can change policy.

“What the president has in front of him currently, is that there is alignment based on the agreement around the Statement of Intent. The basic minimum programme that is outlined in that statement aligns with the priorities that he would like to see the seventh administration drive.

“We need to distinguish political rhetoric. You’re not going to have a case where all the party manifestos are going to find expression, and some of the issues are issues that are already well-expressed within the constitution. Some of the issues may be up for discussion, but there is no single party that will unilaterally decide to either change policy, [or] legislation and amend regulations,” said Magwenya.

In his weekly newsletter the same week, Ramaphosa said the Statement of Intent “commits the signatories to a set of foundational principles that include respect for constitutionalism, accountability, transparency and community participation in government, evidence-based policy and decision-making, professionalisation of the public service integrity and good governance.”

