Govt’s ballooning executive spurs criticism, exceeds R1bn in annual costs

With 77 members, South Africa’s expanded Cabinet now exceeds R1 billion annually, raising concerns over inefficiency and the impact on taxpayers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosting a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, the President’s official residence in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

The size and cost of South Africa’s government of national unity’s (GNU) expanded executive has sparked widespread criticism, as it costs taxpayers over R200 million more annually.

With 77 members, including newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers, the executive’s annual expenditure now exceeds R1 billion.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana – responding to a parliamentary question from ActionSA on how much the additional ministers and deputy ministers were costing SA – said it was R239 million, including R800 000 for official vehicles.

Additional ministers costing R239m

Many have advocated that the Cabinet be reduced.

ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip slammed the minister’s revelation, saying the ANC-DA-led GNU was unsustainable and underscored the financial burden placed on already overburdened taxpayers.

“The jet-setting GNU’s insistence on wasteful spending is a slap in the face of every citizen forced to tighten their belt to get through each month,” he said.

“In the face of a stagnant economy, where GDP contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter and annual growth limps along at a mere 0.3%, and with an adjustments budget reflecting a worrying misalignment of this government’s priorities, it is shameful that, instead of cutting wasteful expenditure on government excesses, the GNU has increased the allocation to fund luxury perks,” Trollip said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously defended the size of Cabinet, saying the new additions were necessary for strong coordination from the centre of government.

Ramaphosa defended Cabinet size

However, Julius Kleynhans from Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said the bloated Cabinet was unsustainable.

“The public service cost has increased substantially, yet the quality of its output has decreased and service delivery is poorer than years before.”

“Over the past decade, services deteriorated across the board. Millions have been paid to office bearers, even as the economy struggles.

“Unlike the private sector, where jobs have been cut and salaries frozen, the government has increased its wage bill year on year, adding more positions and raising salaries.”

He added that Cabinet positions are primarily political oversight roles rather than operational roles.

Government increased wage bill year on year

“Many government departments under the supervision of these ministers have highly paid staff but lack the equipment, tools, or operational cash flow needed to do their jobs effectively. This inefficiency hinders SA’s progress.”

The Cabinet increased from 30 to 32 ministers following this year’s national elections. Similarly, deputy ministers increased from 36 to 43.

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the ballooning of the executive, with the accompanying costs running into hundreds of millions, highlighted the inefficiency of the GNU.

“South Africa’s population, at 63-65 million people, justifies a reasonable Cabinet size, but only if it focuses on functionality. A manageable Cabinet would consist of ministers with clear responsibilities and authority.

“The current problem arises from the addition of non-executive deputy ministers, who inflate the Cabinet size,” he said.

Problem is non-executive deputy ministers

“These deputies often lack decision-making power but still enjoy the perks of their positions.”

“This not wastes resources and undermines the efficiency of the executive. SA doesn’t need a government structured to reward political participation in the GNU; it needs a government focused on service delivery,” Mashego said.

“In the current proportional representation system, the top people on party lists often demand Cabinet positions, creating pressure to expand the executive.

“If we moved to a constituency-based system, representatives would be elected directly by the people, lessening the need to reward people with Cabinet positions. A streamlined Cabinet would save costs and ensure more effective governance.”