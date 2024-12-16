National Dialogue will be held next year – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will hold the National Dialogue next year.

Calls for a dialogue came from the Thabo Mbeki and Steve Biko Foundations in June after the elections failed to produce an outright majority.

The dialogue, they said, would enable a conversation among citizens on shaping the country’s future developmental path.

Ramaphosa confirmed plans for the dialogue in July.

The dialogue was initially scheduled to take place before the end of the year, as the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) continued to bicker in public about who the leader is in the government of national unity (GNU).

Delivering his address at the Day of Reconciliation gathering in Vredendal in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa announced that the dialogue will take place next year.

“The National Dialogue will seek to build on the achievements of 30 years of democracy,” he said.

“The National Dialogue will give us an opportunity to address the challenges we have been facing for the past 15 years of low growth and unemployment, poverty and hunger, poor governance, slow land reform and corruption.

“We will also want the National Dialogue to address pressing challenges such as gender-based violence and femicide, social fragmentation, racism, homophobia and sexism, violence and instability.

“The National Dialogue will strengthen and consolidate the process of social compacting, where we come together as different sectors and communities to find common solutions.”

National dialogue consultation process

Ramaphosa said the dialogue will be informed by a public consultation process with various sectors of society.

“Since the announcement I made on the dialogue during my inauguration in June, we have received many representations from civil society, including foundations established by stalwarts of our struggle for freedom.

“Further consultation is underway with other formations within society on the form and content of the dialogue.”

He said he will appoint an Advisory Panel of Eminent Persons to provide guidance and advice throughout the National Dialogue Process.

The Advisory Panel will include men and women of stature who have played prominent roles in nation building and advancing social cohesion.

“I will also appoint a National Dialogue Steering Committee to coordinate the dialogue process,” he said.

This Steering Committee will include representation from the Foundations that have played a leading role in championing the idea of the dialogue process, government, labour, business and the community constituency.

“All the necessary structures and processes of the dialogue will be in place early in the new year so that the preparations can commence in earnest.

“We expect that the dialogue will reach an agreement on the critical challenges facing the nation.”