New GNU ministries, deputy ministries to cost SA taxpayers more than R200m, Godongwana reveals

The growing expenses associated with the executive have sparked renewed debates over affordability.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has disclosed that the addition of new ministries and deputy ministries will cost South African taxpayers nearly R240 million in the next financial year.

This revelation comes amid growing public and political criticism over the expense of the country’s executive, which now comprises 77 members.

SA’s ‘bloated’ executive

The size of the executive has been a contentious issue for years, with concerns regularly raised about the cost of maintaining a bloated government at taxpayers’ expense.

Despite promises by President Cyril Ramaphosa to streamline government departments, Cabinet grew from 30 to 32 ministers following this year’s national and provincial elections.

Simultaneously, the number of deputy ministers has increased significantly from 36 to 43 under the seventh administration.

Deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, but their roles still add to the overall financial burden.

According to Ramaphosa, the expansion was necessary to accommodate parties within the government of national unity (GNU), leading to the creation of new ministries.

The president argued that the changes were vital for ensuring effective governance and inclusivity in the GNU.

Budgetary adjustments for new ministries

With the new ministries being established only three months into the 2024/2025 financial year, Finance Minister Godongwana was compelled to adjust the budget during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

The MTBPS, also referred to as the “mini-budget”, allows government departments to seek adjustments to their budgets or request additional funding for unforeseen and unavoidable expenses.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley asked a parliamentary question about the total costs associated with these new ministries and deputy ministries.

In response, Godongwana indicated that the total allocation for all new ministries amounted to R239 million for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, with carry-through costs over the next year’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

“The allocation is for salaries of the executive, cost of support staff, official vehicles, and goods and services,” Godongwana explained.

“The cost for official vehicles was calculated based on the current threshold of R800 000 inclusive of VAT and security upgrades.”

Minister salaries

The growing expenses associated with the expanded executive and accompanying salary increases have sparked renewed debates over their affordability.

In May, Ramaphosa approved a 2.5% salary hike for public office bearers, including ministers and deputy ministers.

The increase, which took effect retroactively in April this year, was officially confirmed in a government gazette notice published on 5 June.

As a result, Cabinet ministers now earn R2.69 million annually, while deputy ministers’ salaries have risen to R2.22 million per year.

Ministers and their deputies enjoy a host of benefits beyond their salaries.

These include access to luxury vehicles, VIP protection services, and allowances for international travel.

Additionally, ministers and deputy ministers reside in ministerial homes located in Pretoria and Cape Town, collectively valued at approximately R967 million.

Utility costs for these properties are also subsidised, with free water and electricity provided up to a cap of R5 000 per month.