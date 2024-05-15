‘Grants won’t sway votes in ANC’s favour’

Study finds social grants do not secure votes for ANC; voters prioritise governance and corruption concerns.

If the ANC thinks social grants will lure voters, a new study proves them wrong: voters will vote for a party they believe will improve their lives – and don’t fear losing their grants.

“Public discourse about the negative effects of grants is changing, and the value of grants to reduce poverty is being recognised,” read the study by University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa.

“Grant recipients may feel more secure in their right to social assistance. Additionally, many opposition parties have endorsed social grants in their manifestos.”

Fear of losing grant not predictor of party choice

The study found the fear of losing a social grant if one voted for the opposition is not a predictor of party choice. A major shift has occurred since the research began. It may be related to the fact that women and the elderly were previously the largest number of beneficiaries previously.

ALSO READ: R1 000 to get a grant: Sassa old age grant kickback ‘scheme’ uncovered

Since 2020, the grants system was expanded and included between six and 10 million recipients at different times, with more adults, youth and unemployed people included in the system.

The top predictors in 2024 are perception of governance (trust in institutions), corruption, party loyalty, trust in party leader Cyril Ramaphosa. The study found those concerned about corruption were more likely to vote for the opposition (61%).

ANC will win Northern Cape, but DA could eclipse EFF

Meanwhile, a new survey shows the ANC will win comfortably in the Northern Cape, but the Democratic Alliance could be eclipsed by the Economic Freedom Fighters as the official opposition.

The poll indicated the ANC would get 62.69%.

ALSO READ: Sassa grant: When and where to collect in May