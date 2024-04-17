Sassa grant: When and where to collect in May

Everything you need to know about Sassa social grant payments for May 2024. Take a look at the latest update.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for May. Picture: Sassa.co.za

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for various social grants for the month of May.

The payment of the Sassa grant will be spread across two weeks in the month of May to account for the Wednesday, 1 May’s Worker’s Day public holiday.

This means that those getting disability and child support grants will have to wait for the second week of the month for their payments as grants are not paid on weekends.

What to know about Sassa grant increases

The first annual grant increase came into effect in April, with old-age beneficiaries between the age of 60 and 74 now receiving R2 180 and those above 75 years of age getting R2 200.

Not all grant beneficiaries, however, will benefit from this year’s second increase, which will be implemented from 1 October. Take a look:

The old-age grant, disability grant, war veterans grant and the care dependency grant is set for another R10 increase in October.

is set for another R10 increase in October. The child support grant only had one increase of R20 in April.

only had one increase of R20 in April. The R50 April increase, was also the only one for the foster care grant this year.

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant also increased from R350 to R370 in April.

Older Persons Grants: Friday, 3 May

Friday, 3 May Disability Grants: Monday, 6 May

Monday, 6 May Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 7 May

What are the different grant types and who qualifies

Old Age Grant: This grant provides financial assistance to older persons aged 60 and above who are not receiving any other social grant or pension.

This grant provides financial assistance to older persons aged 60 and above who are not receiving any other social grant or pension. Disability Grant: This grant is for individuals with disabilities who are unable to support themselves financially due to their condition.

This grant is for individuals with disabilities who are unable to support themselves financially due to their condition. Child Support Grant: This grant provides support to caregivers for children under the age of 18 who are in vulnerable households and need assistance with their basic needs.

This grant provides support to caregivers for children under the age of 18 who are in vulnerable households and need assistance with their basic needs. Foster Child Grant: This grant is for caregivers who are taking care of foster children and need financial assistance to support their care.

This grant is for caregivers who are taking care of foster children and need financial assistance to support their care. Care Dependency Grant: This grant is for caregivers who are taking care of children with severe disabilities and require additional financial assistance.

This grant is for caregivers who are taking care of children with severe disabilities and require additional financial assistance. Grant-in-Aid: This grant is for individuals who are receiving a social grant and require additional financial assistance due to their medical condition.

Where to collect your grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has previously urged people to navigate the closure of cash payment points (CPPs) at Post Office branches by making use of the following alternative ways to get their grant payments.

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Queries and complaints

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322 ; or

; or E-mail Sassa head office at: GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za