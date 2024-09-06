Here’s why the ANC wants Tshwane’s Cilliers Brink gone

Mayor Cilliers Brink will face a motion of no confidence on 26 September.

The ANC in Tshwane has cited the municipality’s R6 billion debt to Eskom as one of the reasons it wants mayor Cilliers Brink out of the mayoral chair.

The Citizen has seen a document submitted to council speaker detailing reasons for the mayor’s removal.

“The City of Tshwane owes Eskom R6 billion and the interest on the debt that was paid in 2022/23 financial year was R163 394 854,” the ANC said.

The ANC also cited an interest of R15 530 163 in money owed to Rand Water.

Moreover, the City of Tshwane was also among municipalities that had been defaulting on the municipal workers pensions fund.

“Payment of pension fund was delayed and attracted interest to the value of R639 537,” the ANC said.

According to the ANC at a meeting held on 27 June 2024, council considered a report on the appointment of the third deputy city manager called the Management and Support Officer (MSO) at the cost of R3 million per annum.

The ANC said it was opposed to this decision.

“We have vehemently opposed this unnecessary expenditure because we are currently struggling to meet our monthly obligations,” the party said.

The ANC also complained about the late submission of five quarterly Audit Performance Committee (APC) reports to council.

The party said this demonstrated a lack of seriousness about governance and accountability by the executive mayor.

“The primary role of the Audit and Performance Committee is to ensure the integrity of the financial reporting and audit process to oversee the maintenance of sound internal control as well as providing assurance that action has been taken on risk related issues,” the party said.

The ANC also said Brink had failed to comply with a number of legislative requirements.

It said Brink had failed to provide general political guidance over the fiscal and financial affairs of the municipality.

“Based on the above motivation, it is concluded that the executive mayor must be removed from office before the city becomes dysfunctional,” the party said.

DA blames ActionSA

A spokesperson for the DA caucus in Tshwane, Kwena Moloto, accused ActionSA of working with the opposition to destabilise the city.

A deal had been struck by the ANC and ActionSA to take over several municipalities in Gauteng.

ActionSA, which holds a deputy mayor position in Tshwane, announced that it was reviewing its position in several coalitions.

“Tshwane is not without its challenges, but we are making progress. ActionSA’s attempts to destabilise a stable coalition in pursuit of power by aligning with the EFF threatens to undo this progress,” said Moloto.