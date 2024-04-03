Hlazo-Webster means business for Build One SA

How Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster's leadership with Bosa aims to transform Gauteng's economy, fostering growth and opportunity for all.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) deputy president Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster will be at the helm for the party’s quest to take Gauteng to its glory as SA’s economic hub.

She will bring her business background and expertise to steer the party’s economic-focused vision for Gauteng.

Hlazo-Webster was unveiled as the Gauteng candidate that will lead Bosa’s “Build Gauteng” election campaign ahead of the May elections.

She is the founder of the SA Women’s Commission and sits on numerous organisations, including as chair of the Businesswomen’s Association of SA, president of the youth chapter of the International Women’s Forum and as secretary-general of the KZN Youth Chamber of Commerce.

“My background will play a critical role in rolling out this vision of a Bosa government.

“The focus is on the economy. My background has exposed me to the various facets of the economy of this province as someone who chaired the businesswomen association in Gauteng and has done economic development consulting for the government. So, that experience will come in handy, particularly in implementing a plan for this province that is economically focused.”

Manifesto for Gauteng

According to Bosa, the manifesto for Gauteng will be framed around putting a job in every home through building the township economy, establishing sector hubs to assist SMMEs and fostering job creation. It will also look to address Gauteng’s housing and water crisis.

“The plan is to build a functional province because we are now faced with one that is collapsing,” Hlazo-Webster said.

“When we started Build One SA, it was to put the interests of ordinary South Africans first, to put a job in every home and to make sure that townships are buzzing with activity, vibrant with economic recovery and stability so that people can work where they live,” she added.

Interesting to see impact on job creation and investment

Economic analyst Prof Brownhilder Neneh said while the announcement of a business person would be the right step to impact the economic policies of the province, it would be interesting to see the potential impact of the party on job creation and investment opportunities.

She emphasised that small businesses were the backbone of SA’s economy and was one area that needed to be prioritised.

“When you look at SA, especially in terms of the national development, one thing is that businesses have been failing so we are appointing somebody who is business-led. That’s a step in the right direction. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that the one person is going to drive the change we want to see.”

