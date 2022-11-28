Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
28 Nov 2022
8:31 pm
Politics

‘I’ll fight until ANC Free State is rid of thieves,’ vows ex-Mangaung mayor Manyoni

Getrude Makhafola

The former ANC mayor Manyoni says he plans to mobilise members against branch delegation thieves and fraud.

ANC Mangaung Thabo Manyoni
Former Mangaung ANC Mayor Thabo Manyoni. Photo: Gallo Images
After holding separate regional conferences, warring ANC factions in Mangaung are not letting down, with former mayor Thabo Manyoni saying he has undertaken to fight the provincial interim committee (IPC) and "rid the party of thieves". Mangaung, which is the province's only metro, is in disarray. Mudslinging among members and multiple court challenges are the order of the day, while residents continue to bear the brunt of poor services in the troubled municipality. Manyoni, once a rival of long-time former provincial leader Ace Magashule, has seemingly changed course and is working with the RET faction aligned to the suspended ANC...

Read more on these topics