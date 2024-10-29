‘I know Matamela [Ramaphosa] will never sell us out in that GNU’ – Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula warns members of consequences for ill-discipline, stressing the importance of a new mandatory political education course.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 30 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa amid complaints about his party’s involvement in a government of national unity (GNU) coalition.

Delivering the closing remarks at the launch of the party’s new political education course on Monday afternoon, Mbalula noted disruptions in meetings and murmurs within the organisation.

The course is part of the ANC’s efforts to revitalise the party and will become mandatory for all members, including leaders, starting in January 2025.

The secretary-general told members that political education must assist them in knowing if the ANC is “selling out”, and reminded them that the GNU is not a grand coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“The DA disrespected us from the door, and they won’t stop disrespecting us. But why are they disrespectful? It’s because we did not win power. We did not win an outright majority, but it doesn’t mean that even with the less we have, we will succumb,” Mbalula said in Xhosa and English.

“We will fight until the end.”

He urged ANC members to have faith in the organisation’s leadership.

“I know Matamela will never sell us out in that GNU.”

[WATCH] We appreciate the work that President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa does for our movement and for this country. It is a very difficult job he has, and he leads from the front.#RemberingORTambo#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/UsdoOIzAbO — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) October 28, 2024

ANC will succeed

The secretary-general mentioned Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, who claimed to have signed “a historic agreement granting visa-free access to South Africa for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports—and vice versa” over the weekend.

“Comrades are sweating under their collars. I’m not sweating at all because I’m relaxed. I know the president will not allow what that boy wants to do. I don’t have worries; I know the ANC will succeed,” Mbalula said.

He added that political education will help the ANC to stabilise and have the confidence to be able to distinguish between wrong and right.

‘Don’t turn a blind eye to ill-discipline’ – Mbalula

Mbalula also warned ANC members that ill-discipline would have consequences.

[WATCH] This political education is helping us to see the difference between wrong and right. #RemberingORTambo#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/W25z7DeDs9 — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) October 28, 2024

“We are going to work, but, if you are not disciplined, we will summon you,” Mbalula said.

He said the first step was to inform members of what they had done wrong, adding political education reflects in how members walk, speak, and do their work.

“When you have political education, it gives you confidence to lead and assert yourself, but not just to be a master of concepts,” Mbalula said.

“It can be assumed that you know everything, but these basics teach you how to become a good person and good comrade and how to become disciplined in the organisation.”

He said that if political education doesn’t teach ANC members to be disciplined, then “you are not there.”

