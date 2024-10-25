Zuma appealed his expulsion from the ANC but remains expelled, says Mbalula

Mbalula says MK party leader Jacob Zuma is confusing the public by claiming to be a member of the ANC.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Jacob Zuma’s appeal to be reinstated as a member of the party is being processed.

Mbalula told reporters on Friday in Johannesburg that Zuma is not a member of the ANC.

This comes after Zuma declared himself as a member of the ANC during a media briefing of his party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party on Friday.

“Jacob Zuma remains expelled in the ANC. He is an expelled member of the ANC.

He has appealed and his appeal is being processed but he is an expelled member of the ANC.”

Caught between two parties

Mbalula said Zuma is confusing the public by claiming to be a member of two political parties.

“Jacob Zuma is just confusing himself and at the same time the general population.”

However, he said Zuma is doing this intentionally.

“He does that because there is a milage he is scoring out of that.”

‘It’s a project and it will remain as such’

Mbalula described the MK party as Zuma’s project and not a valid political party.

“It’s a project and it will remain as such that is why he is rewarding his friends and giving them positions there.”

He said ordinary members of the MK party are isolated and left out of opportunities because the party is being run like Zuma’s personal project.

“They were toiling and mobilising on the ground but he has chucked them out to show that it’s a project.

He has brought in his friends who never campaigned for MKP[MK party ].”

Born to destroy the ANC-

Mbalula said the MK party has been intentionally conceived to weaken the ANC and undermine its leadership.

“That is what that project is about and that is what they want to achieve.”

However, Mbalula said the ANC remains focused on its renewal process and is not distracted.

“From here onwards you will see our work is focused on rebuilding the party and strengthening the party.”

He said Zuma should leave the ANC alone and concern himself with the MK party.

The ANC expelled Zuma in July 2024 for being part of the formation of the MK party and campaigning for the party towards the elections.

The ANC concedes that the MK party played a significant role in reducing their parliamentary majority and leaving them with no choice but to co-govern with other parties.