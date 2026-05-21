EFF to meet IEC officials to discuss matters of ‘mutual interest’

Last week, the IEC disputed claims by party leader Julius Malema about the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The EFF will meet with officials of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to discuss matters of “mutual interest.”

Last week, the IEC disputed claims by party leader Julius Malema about the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Accusations

Malema accused the IEC of incorrectly compiling results from the voting station where he cast his ballot in Limpopo.

Malema made the claims on the Frank Dialogue podcast on Friday.

“The EFF will hold a meeting with the Independent Electoral Commission to discuss matters of mutual interest, in relation to the state of South Africa’s electoral system and the work of both organisations to enhance free, fair and democratic elections ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections,” the party said.

“The EFF delegation to meet with the IEC will be led by the Commander in Chief and President, Julius Sello Malema, while the IEC delegation will be led by its CEO, Mr Sy Mamabolo.”

Election results

Following Malema’s claims, the IEC warned that such comments challenged the integrity of elections, and reminded prominent politicians not to make unsubstantiated claims.

Earlier in the discussion, Malema had accepted that questioning election results would place “lives in his hands” due to the potential consequences.

Hosted by JJ Tabane, the podcast featured several guests and a question-and-answer session with various members of the media.

Malema told the gathering that the IEC had incorrectly entered the results from his voting station into the online database.

2026 Municipal Elections

on 4 November.

“The people of South Africa will determine how they want to vote and who they want to vote for.

“All we have to do is respect the will of our people. Once our people have decided, we abide, and we continue serving them,” said Ramaphosa.

A two-part report released by the Election Reform Consultation Panel showed that voter apathy was at an all-time high in highly anticipated upcoming elections.