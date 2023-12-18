‘It’s in the stars’: ANC will win next year’s elections, says psychic

Despite the foretold ANC victory, Psychic Yvonne de Bruin says all readings point to the ANC losing support.

As South Africa braces for landmark general elections next year, the political landscape is buzzing with speculation and anticipation about who will stay in power, who will gain ground, and who’s the weakest link.

A pyrrhic victory

“The ruling ANC, a dominant force in South African politics since the dawn of democracy, faces its toughest test yet,” she says. She describes it as a party both determined and divided.

“I see a narrow victory, but it’s a pyrrhic one. Their power is waning and new political forces are emerging to challenge their long-standing dominance.”

The party is its own worst enemy, she adds. And the Democratic Alliance (DA), while ideologically in opposition, might be treading the same path in a struggle for future relevance.

“Once considered a strong alternative, the DA seems to be losing ground. The cards suggest a party in turmoil. Public confidence in the DA has significantly diminished. The potential departure of key figures, including a notable female leader, will likely create a vacuum.”

The alternatives

She says the cards show that the DA needs to rebuild trust and redefine its vision to maintain relevance. De Bruin says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) still has a significant role to play in SA politics.

“The EFF emerge as a crucial element in the country’s political evolution. They may not wield direct power, but their influence is undeniable. They serve as a voice for the unheard; a force that compels accountability and transparency in governance.”

The role of minority parties like the Freedom Front and the Inkatha Freedom Party remains significant, says De Bruin.

“These parties continue to represent specific segments of our society. They ensure that diverse perspectives are heard in our national discourse.”

But she predicts a shift in the political winds with a new, transformative leader on the horizon, poised to challenge traditional political boundaries. De Bruin says there is latitude to drive a turning point in SA through the Multi-Party Charter.

“While it might not lead the government post 2024, its influence in shaping a more inclusive and collaborative political environment cannot be underestimated.”

A year of change

De Bruin foresees a year marked by significant change.

“It’s a time of transformation, but not without its challenges. There’s a sense of unease, a questioning of the direction the country is taking. Yet amid this uncertainty, I see the emergence of new leaders who will lay the foundation for a brighter future. “

A male leader will initiate change, laying the groundwork for a female successor, who will continue the path of rebuilding.” On the economic and social challenges facing SA, she says: “Economic growth will be a sustained and critical focus. There will be a push towards more sustainable and Inclusive economic policies.”

She also sees a continued struggle with social issues like inequality and unemployment and urges leaders to prioritise these in their agendas.

De Bruin’s visions also extended to South Africa’s role on the global stage. “The country will seek to strengthen its international relationships,” she says.

This after SA is in danger of alienating the West with what some pundits are calling an inexplicable foreign policy. De Bruin sees a change in direction.

“There’s a move towards more active participation in global discussions, particularly around climate change and sustainable development. “However, despite the challenges, there’s a strong spirit of resilience in South Africa. The coming year will test this spirit immensely, but I believe the nation will emerge stronger and more united,” she says.

