‘The ANC owns uMkhonto weSizwe’ – says Mavuso Msimang

Msimang says the ANC should take Jacob Zuma to court for using their trademark.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang says the uMkhonto weSizwe ‘trademark’ belongs to the ruling party.

Former President Jacob Zuma recently announced that he won’t be voting for the ANC in next year’s elections – instead his vote will go to the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe political party.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday, Msimang blasted Zuma for exploiting ‘uMkhonto WeSizwe,’ – meaning ‘spear of the nation‘, popularly associated with the ruling party.

“I think it’s real abuse of a trade mark that he knows belongs to the ANC and not so some faction that is dissatisfied,” said Msimang.

“He should be ashamed,” he added, referring to Zuma.

Msimang believes the ANC should pursue legal action against the former statesman. “They should challenge him in court if possible for using uMkhonto weSizwe,” he said.

“The ANC owns uMkhonto weSizwe”

Good riddens?

Meanwhile, the ANC has a tough decision to make regarding Zuma’s membership in the organisation, after his declared allegiance.

Msimang says the ruling party should be happily let go of the former president, adding that his departure would help rid the ANC of corruption.

“I think the ANC should welcome the fact that he’s not going to campaign for them, it’s good for the ANC,” he said.

“You do not want people who are tarnished to be voting for the ANC.”

Zuma’s supporters

Msimang doesn’t think Zuma’s political move will divide the ANC. He said ANC members who support the former president don’t embody the values of the ruling party.

“If there are people who really believe in Jacob Zuma, they really strictly speaking, don’t belong to the ANC,” Msimang said.

“They really are there by membership, but in the spirit of the ANC, they don’t belong there – the sooner out with them, the better,” he concluded.

Cleaning Luthuli House

Msimang withdrew his resignation from the ANC shortly after calling it quits. He attributes his U-turn to the ANC’s recent commitment to root out corruption from the organisation.

The ANC’s leadership has decided to exclude leaders with criminal records from representing the organisation in the provincial and national elections next year.

The ruling party has been increasingly marred with allegations of corruption in recent years, sparking debates about their capability to run the country.

As an attempt to clean house, the national executive has decided to shut out party officials who’ve been on wrong side of the law, and politicians who struggle to keep their hands off the cookie jar.

“None of the people who were fingered in the Zondo Commission, for which so much money was paid by taxpayers, will be allowed to represent the organisation in next year’s national and provincial elections,” Msimang said.

The proactive move was a game-changer for Msimang, causing him to reconsider his departure from Luthuli House.

