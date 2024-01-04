Mystery guest: Why is Zuma billed to address AAAM at gathering?

Is there any connection between former president Jacob Zuma and Mogoeng Mogoeng's AAAM party?

A surprise addition to the line-up of speakers at an All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) gathering set to take place in Soweto on Friday, 5 January, is none other than former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma will be addressing AAAM members at the community hall in White City.

The MK Party which has taken over communications for the former president, has confirmed that Zuma would be delivering a speech at the gathering. The party did not provide the motivation or reason for Zuma’s appearance at tomorrow’s event.

ALSO READ: Having a ‘man of God’ as president would be a retrograde step | The Citizen

Zuma to address AAAM members

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, however, told The Citizen that the former president has indicated that he also plans to engage with religious and traditional leaders as political parties embark on the road to the 2024 elections.

“The president did indicate that he would be engaging with religious leaders, churches, traditional leaders and other society groups and this is part of that,” he said.

In a video circulating on social media, a woman wearing an AAAM T-shirt with Zuma’s face, can be seen chanting: “Viva MK Party, Viva AAAM our president is back to give power to the people.”

The AAAM party was founded by former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng last year. The party was mainly formed by church leaders and is principled on the values of justice and equality.

ALSO READ: Mogoeng Mogoeng can bring about change without entering into politics (citizen.co.za)

‘Neutralise’ Zuma?

Despite his vocal support for the MK Party, Zuma is still a member of the ANC.

The Mail & Guardian has reported that the ANC allegedly tasked former health minister Zweli Mkhize and Zuma’s ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to try and “neutralise” Zuma.

ANC member policy

According to ANC policy, all members are required to campaign for the party.

The former president is expected to be the face of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal because of his stature in the party.

The Citizen also reached out Mogoeng and AAAM party spokesperson Phumla Lebepe about Zuma’s presence at tomorrow’s gathering. However, at the time of publishing, neither one of the two replied.