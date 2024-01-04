WATCH: ‘I thought it was a joke’ – Zuma on Mbongeni Ngema’s passing

Former president Jacob Zuma also claimed that the late playwright great Mbongeni Ngema wanted to write a play about him.

Former president Jacob Zuma spoke about his “struggle” to come to terms with Mbongeni Ngema’s passing at the renowned playwright’s memorial service at the Playhouse in Durban on Wednesday, 3 January.

Ngema passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, 27 December, at the age of 68.

‘I thought it was a joke’ – Jacob Zuma

Speaking at the memorial service, the former president said he thought it was a joke when he was told that Ngema had passed on.

He added: “I thought he’d never die. I thought he’d live forever because of the way he was. Shockingly, we are here to say goodbye. When I heard this, I asked myself, ‘Why not us who are old?’ What shall become of us with Mbongeni no longer with us?

“He was a man amongst men. We have truly lost a great talent. He told a story through song in such a way that you would know it word by word and never forget it,”

Zuma said he was lucky to have known Ngema at an early stage. He also revealed that the legendary playwright had planned to work on a new project about his life with him, adding that Mbongeni was not just a friend to him but a comrade who fought for freedom.

“He wanted to create a story about my life. We eventually agreed that he could tell my story. Our deal was that we’d meet after Christmas.”

“He fought for freedom and was able to pass the message of how we were oppressed… This man was prominent worldwide in a way that educated the youth through storytelling and song.”

