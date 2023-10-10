Having a ‘man of God’ as president would be a retrograde step

It is difficult to know what to make of retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng claiming that “God” had spoken to him three times and assured him that he intends to make him state president. Firstly, this is from a man who swore, when in office, to uphold a constitution which, while it guarantees freedom of religion, also ensures a separation between church and state. Mogoeng’s God is Christian and, as he recounted his celestial conversations to eNCA, clearly male. WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng “It’s going to be miraculous… I’m not saying…

It is difficult to know what to make of retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng claiming that “God” had spoken to him three times and assured him that he intends to make him state president.

Firstly, this is from a man who swore, when in office, to uphold a constitution which, while it guarantees freedom of religion, also ensures a separation between church and state. Mogoeng’s God is Christian and, as he recounted his celestial conversations to eNCA, clearly male.

WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng

“It’s going to be miraculous… I’m not saying might, it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable. I don’t know when, but God will surely do it.” He admitted the notion does sound “crazy” but he was also considered a no-hoper when making himself available for the Constitutional Court post.

Whatever your religious persuasion, the reality is that South Africa is a secular state which is no bad thing given the damage wrought – and still being done – by followers of various gods over the centuries.

Having a “man of God” as our state president – while he might be ethical – would be a retrograde step.

WATCH: Mogoeng Mogoeng speaks on ‘prophecy’ for him to become SA’s president

Although the Judicial Code of Conduct bars retired judges from taking part in party politics, Mogoeng might still stand as an independent… with an influential friend backing him.