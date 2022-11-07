Joburg minority parties accuse DA and ActionSA of using courts to run metro

Lunga Mzangwe

Johannesburg minority parties believe that the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA are using the courts to run the Joburg metro.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) Johannesburg chair, Lubabalo Magwentshu, said the evidence seems to suggest that both parties are using the courts despite channels within council that need to be followed before one can proceed to court.

“When you go via the courts and go resuscitation a matter which was set to be dormant then it gives the impression that you want to run the city through the courts which will not happen because come 23 November we will be voting the mayor out.”

Magwentshu said they have removed all the issues that are sub-judice to prevent the motion of no confidence against Phalatse from being taken to court.

“In the motion brought there were other issues except for the Field Band Foundation issue. I am confident that the motion will succeed this time around because we have the numbers and the issues that are sub judice have been removed,” he said.

He also lambasted Phalatse for ‘attacking’ Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele in the media.

“The media has become a theatrical stage of drama and performance for temporal mayor Phalatse to the detriment of the city and council. She must come to meet us in council, let us tango there, not in the courts and the media. She is a politician, not an actress, very soon she will realise that,” he said.

Last week, ANC Regional chair Dada Morero said the city was on the verge of financial ruin and predicated that municipal workers would not be paid in January.

Responding to Morero’s claims, Phalatse said the finances of the city were not in the best position but her office would rectify this.

Phalatse has since asked the council to sit urgently to approve a R2 billion short-term loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) because the city was at great financial risk.

Magwentshu said the council would not approve a loan that they do not fully understand.

“We need to be told as to why the loan is urgent because right now it is said it is to cover mismatches of cash flow. If we approve this loan, we will approve it with the conditions to say that the disbursement must be approved by the council to avoid any maladministration,” said Magwentshu.

“We understand that right now SMMEs in areas like Eldorado Park have not been paid; we also understand the employees might not be paid. We need clarity as to why the loan. We also need to find ways to how this loan is going to be paid back because on 30 June 2023, this loan must be paid back with interest.”