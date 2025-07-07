Politics

JUST IN: Magaqa's killer sentenced

7 July 2025

Magaqa was killed before he could reveal the information he had on alleged corruption in a KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

ANC-Magaqa-Court

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital. Picture: Supplied

One of the men who killed former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years for murder.

Sibusiso Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa in 2017.

His lawyers had pleaded for leniency. They argued that he had apologised to the Magaqa family and had shown remorse for his deeds.

Ncengwa is also serving time in prison for other crimes unrelated to Magaqa’s murder. These include armed robberies.

This is a developing story

