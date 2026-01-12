JUST IN: MK party shuffles chief whip and treasurer-general positions

Brian Molefe will be the party's new treasurer-general, while Colleen Makhubele has been relieved of her chief whip duties.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party have removed two members from key positions within the organisation.

The party made the announcement on Monday afternoon, following deliberations between the party’s leader Jacob Zuma and national officials.

The position changes are with immediate effect and include the reinstatement of a formerly suspended member.

Makhubele relieved of whip

The MK party has decided to replace its Chief Whip in parliament and its Treasurer-General.

Former chair Colleen Makhubele has been relieved of her duties and will be replaced in an interim capacity by the party’s National Council of Provinces whip, Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will be the MK party’s new Treasurer-General, replacing Mpiyakhe Limba.

The party said the changes were made “in the best interests of strengthening the movement and advancing its political mandate”.

Both were thanked for their contributions, and while Makhubele will remain a member of parliament, Limba was wished “well in his future endeavours”.

On Molefe, the party stated that his experience in public administration would be positive.

“His proven track record, strategic capability, and deep understanding of complex financial systems render him suitably qualified to assume this critical responsibility at this phase of the party’s growth,” the announcement reads.

Additionally, the suspended party’s parliamentary chief of staff, Vanessa Calvert, has been reinstated to her position.

