Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
23 Jan 2023
7:51 pm
Politics

Magashule-era ‘purge’ not enough to stop FS ANC division

Magashule may truly be out in the cold, and could join Carl Niehaus in his new political venture, but that's not enough to heal the ANC.

ANC Free State conference
The newly elected ANC Free State top five officials led by new provincial chair Mxolisi Dukwana (L). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
The elective provincial conference of the African National Congress (ANC) which was held over the weekend brought an end to the era of Ace Magashule, but it is doubtful whether this will be enough to bring unity to the province where he reigned since the advent of democracy. Mxolisi Dukwana was elected as the new chairperson of the ANC in the province, a position which was occupied by former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule since 1994, until he took up his position as the party's SG and his subsequent ousting. Dukwana, who recently served as the interim provincial committee (IPC) convener,...

