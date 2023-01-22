Mxolisi Dukwana elected ANC Free State chairperson

Thapelo Lekabe

Free State Cogta MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected the provincial chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC).

ANC Free State conference

Dukwana, who recently served as the interim provincial committee (IPC) convener, beat his challenger for the top post, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, by 346 votes. Ntombela received 306 votes.

The results of the top five officials of the ANC in the province were announced on Sunday afternoon.

Dukwana’s faction won by a clean sweep at the 9th ANC Free State provincial conference at Imvelo Safari Lodge, outside Mangaung.

More than 900 delegates, of which 650 were voting delegates, attended the three-day gathering.

Ketso Toto Makume was elected the deputy provincial chairperson after receiving 346 votes. Makume defeated former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni, who received 307 votes.

Poleliso Motsoeneng is the new ANC provincial secretary after beating outgoing IPC coordinator Paseka Nompondo by 349 votes. Nompondo received 303 votes.

ANC MP Dibolelo Mahlatsi was elected the province’s new deputy secretary. She received 348 votes while her challenger for the position, Kenalemang Mohale, got 301.

Mathabo Leeto beat former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule‘s ally, Vusi Tshabalala, by 346 votes for the provincial treasurer position. Tshabalala received 304 votes.

