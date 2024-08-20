Politics

Malema responds to storm over Ndlozi’s wife Mmabatho Montsho liking Shivambu’s post

Despite Shivambu’s appeal to the party’s leadership not to mischaracterise and slander his resignation, this did not stop Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has seemingly addressed the debate over Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s wife Mmabatho Montsho liking a social media post by former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.  

A visibly hurt Julius Malema last week said the pain of watching Shivambu leave the party was similar to the heartbreak he felt at the death of his mother.

Several days after announcing his departure from the party, Shivambu wrote to social media: “The time comes in the life of any nation where there remain only two choices – fight or submit”.’

Screenshots of actress and director Montsho liking a post on Instagram spread online, drawing sharp debate and outrage.

“My brother Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, bathi what your spouse likes on X reflects your views,” X user Irvin Jim Slayer said.

Despite Shivambu’s appeal to the party’s leadership not to mischaracterise and slander his departure, Malema pulled no punches during the Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto on Monday evening.

Watch Malema responding to the storm over the post

“How can someone say ‘ the decision to join uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) is the best decision ever taken’ and my wife Manto is the first one to like such a thing, and you say ‘Julius Malema is with us.’

“When the partner likes the things that seek to denounce where the organisation stands, when the relatives, cousins, and siblings declared where they stand; and you still ask yourself ‘where does this leader stand?’ Look at those around him and you’ll know where this leader stands,” Malema said.

Leave!

Malema said anyone ashamed to defend the organisation or traded loyalty for personal gain should leave.

“Leave now, so that we can know how many soldiers we have in this struggle to liberate us. You must leave today because nothing is going to change between now and December. Nothing is going to change now and in the future.

“Leave now, we have no reason to beg anyone. If you want to leave, leave now and leave us alone. Even if we are alone, we will always continue to speak truth to power. It’s very painful to count the soldiers you don’t have,” Malema said.

Malema referred to those who left the EFF as “cowards”, saying they weren’t brave enough to give honest reasons for leaving the party.

He said supporters must stop complaining about people who left the red berets for the MK party or other parties.

