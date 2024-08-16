‘This is not the way to say thank you’: Niehaus slams Manyi for EFF exit

The EFF was dealt a massive blow when Manyi and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu left the party

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament Carl Niehaus has slammed Mzwanele Manyi for resigning from the EFF and abandoning party leader Julius Malema.

The red berets were dealt a massive blow when Manyi and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu resigned from the party on Thursday.

‘Lacking integrity’

In the last five years, Manyi has been a member of various political parties including the African National Congress (ANC), the African Transformation Movement (ATM), and the EFF. He has now joined former president Jacob Zuma’s eight-month-old uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Neihaus lambasted Manyi for resigning from the EFF in response to a post on X showing Manyi smiling and shaking hands with Zuma

“Mzwanele Manyi. I am sad to say this, but I have to say it: Your conduct lacks integrity. At a difficult time in your life the commander in chief Julius Malema accepted you, embraced you in the EFF South Africa and was good to you. This is not the way to say thank you.”

In response to questions about Niehaus’s comments, Manyi told The Citizen he had better “things to do” with his time.

Joining MK party

Following the resignation of Shivambu and Manyi, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the duo will be deployed according to their strengths and expertise in the party.

“The onboarding of both these progressive and politically experienced comrades will further strengthen the agenda of the Progressive Caucus. Comrade Manyi and comrade Shivambu will be deployed respectively according to their strengths and expertise

“As leadership, we ask that all members of the uMkhonto Wesizwe party welcome these two progressive comrades as they begin to form part of driving the agenda of the revolution. We wish them well as they pick up the spear and continue the fight for the emancipation of the downtrodden and marginalised people in our country.” Ndhelela said.

A visibly hurt Malema said the EFF had lost a valuable member in Shivambu.

Malema said the pain of watching Shivambu leave the party was similar to the heartbreak he felt at the death of his mother. The pair founded the party in 2013.

