Floyd Shivambu: Gardee warns EFF members being ‘recruited’ by other parties

The red berets were dealt a massive blow when Shivambu announced his official resignation from the party during an urgent press briefing.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee has sparked a debate after saying that those who intend to leave the EFF are obliged to inform the organisation if they are being recruited by another party.

Gardee’s comments come following last week’s announcement that Shivambu is resigning from the EFF and joining former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

‘Silence is complicity’

Shivambu announced his official resignation from the party during an urgent press briefing at Winnie Mandela House in Johannesburg

A visibly hurt Julius Malema said the pain of watching Shivambu leave the party was similar to the heartbreak he felt at the death of his mother.

Gardee, in a post on X, said EFF member should inform the party if they are being recruited by another organisation.

“We, as staff or members and leaders of EFF South Africa who do not intend to defect, are obliged to give the organisation a heads up that we are being recruited, who amongst us is persuading you to defect. Silence is complicity. You knew and kept quiet. You too may as well go!”

We, as Staff or Members & Leaders of @EFFSouthAfrica who do not intend to DEFECT, are obliged to give the organisation a heads up that we are being RECRUITED, who amongst us is persuading you to defect. Silence is complicity. You knew & kept quiet. You too may as well go !!! — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) August 18, 2024

ALSO READ: EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu and others to ‘step down

Malema loyal EFF member

Following Shivambu’s resignation from the EFF, Malema said there would not be a replacement for the deputy secretary because the party is going to an elective conference in December.

“This is a testing moment. An organisation that has lived beyond 10 years has never been through this testing moment…the EFF will have to pass this test or it will have to die.”

Malema said he will remain a “loyal and disciplined” member of the EFF.

“I will be buried and my coffin will be draped with the flag of the EFF. Even if I remain alone, I will do so because I am loyal to this cause. To resign from it, I will be betraying those people who said ‘we are prepared to take this risk because we believe in the vision of the EFF and its generational mission,” Malema said.

While the EFF’s constitution does not allow members to return once they have left, Malema said the door was open for Shivambu to come back if he wanted.

ALSO READ: ‘This is not the way to say thank you’: Niehaus slams Manyi for EFF exit