Malema unfazed by Mpofu’s move to MK party, expects more exits

Mpofu became the latest senior member to leave Malema’s party to join former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is seemingly unflustered by the departure of advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu became the latest senior member to leave Malema’s party to join former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Malema unmoved

The advocate, who served as the EFF’s national chairperson from 2014 to 2019, confirmed his departure in an interview with the SABC.

In a post on X, Malema indicated he is unmoved by Mpofu’s decision to quit the red berets, and anticipates that other senior leaders will soon be leaving.

“Only two more of your [Shivambu’s] favourites remain, and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate.”

ALSO READ: Dali Mpofu quits EFF, joins Jacob Zuma’s MK party [VIDEO]

‘Let the betrayers leave’

EFF member of parliament Carl Niehaus backed Malema in a post on X [formally Twitter].

“Thank you my CIC, President Julius S Malema, we will follow your clear and principled leadership. Let the betrayers leave, we are better off without them. I for one am going nowhere. I have made a clear, and unequivocal choice for the EFF South Africa. The EFF is the only revolutionary home I can have.”

MK party head of presidency Magasela Mzobe welcomed Mpofu to the party.

“We welcome Advocate Dali Mpofu to the organisation whose aim is to unite all the progressive forces of revolutionary change. Advocate Mpofu has over the years demonstrated that he is a reliable, committed, humble, respectful and fearless fighter for justice and real emancipation.

“We believe that with the values that uMkhonto weSizwe espouses and upholds, Advocate Mpofu will be a perfect fit into the membership and leadership of our organisation,” Mzobe said.

Mpofu’s role in MK

Mzobe did not indicate what role Mpofu would play in the MK party.

“With the massive political, ideological and organisational experience that he possesses, we will as the leadership collective of uMkhonto weSizwe decide on the specific role he will play in the organisation.

“He is committed and has always been committed to the agenda of unification of all the progressive political formations and uMkhonto weSizwe is a perfect platform and movement for the unification of all the progressive forces for total emancipation,” Mzobe said.

Mpofu said that his departure was caused by personal issues with the EFF of Malema, adding that he had not yet spoken directly to Malema about his decision.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s MK party an ‘alternative for disgruntled ANC leaders’ – analyst