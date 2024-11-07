Politics

By Faizel Patel

7 Nov 2024

06:36 am

BREAKING: Dali Mpofu joins Jacob Zuma’s MK party

Mpofu believes the MK Party is the only vehicle to achieve unity and emancipation

Picture: Screengrab

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chairperson, Advocoate Dali Mpofu has joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Speaking to the SABC Mpofu saID he believes the MK Party is the only vehicle to achieve unity and emancipation.

Mpofu’s departure marks another blow for the EFF in a series of membership exodus.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Mpofu suffers reputational damage after tongue lashing from SCA, say analysts

