Mashaba says DA and ANC were colluding to oust ActionSA in Tshwane

"We acted on the basis of being afraid of being stabbed in the back,” said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he had been informed that the DA had conspired with the ANC to remove his party from the City of Tshwane.

Mashaba revealed this in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink is facing a motion of no confidence in council on Thursday.

Mashaba said that ActionSA would abstain from the motion of no confidence vote.

This would leave Brink with insufficient support to survive the motion of no confidence.

“The decision was triggered by DA national leadership talking to ANC national leadership to remove us from Tshwane. This really took us by surprise, because we thought that we are working together. We acted on the basis of being afraid of being stabbed in the back,” he said.

Watch: Mashaba on motion of no confidence against Brink

[WATCH] "We acted on the basis of being afraid of being stabbed in the back" – ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on the party's decision to remove Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/PKQCZk7YXu — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 26, 2024

The DA has accused ActionSA of betraying the multi-party coalition by pulling out of Tshwane and instead working with the ANC in municipalities across Gauteng.

There are concerns that ActionSA’s decision to work with the ANC in municipalities around Gauteng will hurt the party in the local government elections in 2026.

However, Mashaba said he believed that his party was growing and would do well. “ActionSA will see a massive spike and growth,” Mashaba said.

Meanwhile, Brink thanked those who have supported him during his time as mayor.

He made a short speech during one of the caucus breaks on Thursday.

“Thank you to the activists, community leaders, churches, and our partners – the Freedom Front Plus, ACDP, and IFP. Together, we’ve shown that true leadership in Tshwane is not about self-interest, but about serving the people with humility and dedication,” he said.

Watch: Mayor of Tshwane thanks supporters

📺 “Thank you to the activists, community leaders, churches, and our partners – the Freedom Front Plus, ACDP, and IFP. Together, we’ve shown that true leadership in Tshwane is not about self-interest, but about serving the people with humility and dedication.” – Cilliers Brink pic.twitter.com/yXSunZzVqP — DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) September 26, 2024

Tensions inside council

Inside the council chambers there was clear tension between opposition parties and members of the multi-party coalition.

There were several requests for caucus breaks from the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana had warned against using caucus breaks to delay the motion of no confidence vote.

But councillors from the FF+ insisted that the speaker’s refusal to grant caucus breaks to parties was illegal.

Some parties went as far as accusing the speaker of being in the pocket of the ANC. However, Ndzwanana denied this.

