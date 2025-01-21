Mashatile vows: No exploitation of farmworkers under GNU

Mashatile assured farmworkers would not be exploited, regardless of whether the DA's federal leader, John Steenhuisen, served as agriculture minister.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says farmworkers will not be exploited under the government of national unity (GNU).

Mashatile spoke to organised labour on Tuesday at the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) Organised Labour School.

He was allaying the fears of some unions, which were concerned about the well-being of workers in the agricultural sector.

ALSO READ: GNU rivals can rescue South Africa

Worker gains will not be reversed under GNU

Mashatile assured farmworkers would be protected from exploitation. He emphasised that Cabinet decisions are made collectively, regardless of whether the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal leader, John Steenhuisen, served as minister of agriculture.

“I know that the minister of agriculture is from the DA, and maybe something not in line with our progressive policies might be done.

“However, we will not allow that. We act as a collective in the cabinet appointed by a president,” Mashatile said.

Progressive policies statement of intent agreement

Mashatile said that despite being part of the GNU, ministers from different parties cannot create their own policies.

“We have agreed on a statement of intent. People can talk about their policies in their parties, but in the government, we all work on the government’s priorities.”

According to Mashatile, most of the priorities in the statement of intent are progressive.

“There are progressive policies, and we will continue to defend that.”

Mashatile acknowledged that some GNU members might attempt to alter the statement of intent.

“However, we have taken measures to ensure that as we enter the GNU, the progress achieved will not be undone,” he assured.

Mashatile says government stands firm on Bela Act

Mashatile said the government is aware of the court challenge that Solidarity will be bringing regarding the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

The Bela Act has also been a thorny issue for the GNU partners from the DA and the ANC, who do not agree with the legislation.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Act a green light, particularly in terms of implementing the controversial sections of the legislation.

“I know Solidarity said they are going to take us to court, but we will be on the defence.

“We know this policy is correct. This law is correct. South Africa has 12 official languages, and all of them must be used to develop our children.”

Mashatile said the government is also being sued for signing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

However, he said the government would implement these policies unless the courts stop it.

The GNU has been a dividing issue for the ANC and its alliance partners, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

ALSO READ: ANC and DA unity in GNU set for the long haul