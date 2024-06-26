GNU rivals can rescue South Africa

The country’s best hopes lie with the early GNU signatories, despite differences.

There is much pressure for a new South African Cabinet to be announced in a hurry. In countries with experience in multiparty rule, the formation of a government after elections can take months.

In Germany, the process typically lasts 30 to 60 days. Right now, the Netherlands is undergoing a prolonged period of Cabinet formation, following elections on 22 November, 2023. That’s more than seven months. In Spain, the process can last months, and so on.

Being new to this game, South Africans should be more patient. After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 19 June inauguration, there is no legally prescribed timeframe for a Cabinet announcement.

Yet pressure is gathering across media platforms, especially X where opinions and predictions tend towards extremes, and leaked negotiating proposals are portrayed as outrageous demands.

The whole point of any coming together of the ANC and the DA is to find a rational middle ground to take the country forward, away from extremism.

If indeed a Cabinet is announced this week, we will still have to moderate our expectations. Rome wasn’t built in a day. And SA won’t be rebuilt overnight.

The markets – derided by the left – remain an indication of where sentiment is headed and whether investment is likely. SA can’t be rebuilt without investment.

Monday’s dip in the rand was attributable to reports of an ANC/DA fall-out.

The suggestion that the ANC has gathered enough support from small parties in order to govern without the DA was ill-informed and market-unfriendly.

The statement of intent of the government of national unity (GNU), as signed by the ANC and DA on 14 June, makes it clear that parties cannot simply be added by one signatory acting alone.

In addition, the argument that the SA constitution trumps the GNU statement of intent is problematic.

If the ANC had no intention of abiding by the statement of intent, the document was signed in bad faith.

The biggest flaw in the arguments against the DA was inadvertently disclosed on X by one of the blue party’s harshest critics, ex-convict Gayton McKenzie, who said: “The DA is depending on its strongest ally, ‘the rand’, to strong-arm all of us.”

Indeed, a GNU without the DA would hurt the currency, not only because this would exclude the country’s second-biggest party, but also the DA has a track record of good governance. It knows how to get things done. Markets appreciate that.

If the DA were excluded, potential investors would flee. Possible exceptions would include uMkhonto weSizwe party funder Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with new colonialist China and new best friends Iran. None would augur well for democracy.

Our best hopes lie with the early GNU signatories, despite differences.

Historically, significant democratic advances have been achieved when opponents have been persuaded to work together.

In her 2005 book, Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln, prize-winning American historian Doris Kearns Goodwin describes how the president persuaded opponents to serve in his Cabinet.

Achievements included the abolition of slavery and victory in the American civil war.

At this point in South Africa’s history, we could benefit from such visionary leadership.

