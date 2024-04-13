‘We aren’t spending time on MK party’ – Mbalula not losing track of ANC election campaign

The MK party is an 'irritation', according to the ANC secretary-general.

Despite being constantly opposed to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in various court cases, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is focused on ensuring that his party win the general elections.

Mbalula spoke to members of the media in Ficksburg in the Free State, where he was campaigning for the ANC on Saturday.

There were concerns that Mbalula seemed to be carried away with fighting the MK party than focusing on the ANC’s campaign ahead of this year’s national and provincial elections.

“We have been doing ANC work MK has invaded our space and we are doing what is right and we are defending what is ours.

“It’s not spending time on anybody. If Zuma created a party and called it Zuma Come Back, we would not have challenged him,” he told reporters.

ANC vs MK party

The ANC challenged the registration of the MK party, which the governing party lost in the Electoral Court.

Now the ANC was awaiting a court judgement concerning the MK party’s logo. The ruling party claim belongs to their legacy.

“Even if we lose the trademark, we will appeal it that is what we will do because that is the trademark of the ANC, we do not spend time on any other political party. We campaign daily,” Mbalula continue.

The ANC secretary-general described the MK party as being “invasive” and an “irritation”

“They are an irritation for what they are doing irritating us and knowing very well that this belongs to us and we will stand up for what is good for our membership and ANC history,” he said.

Mbalula maintained that he has never been side tracked in fighting the MK party instead he claimed he was implementing the decision of the ANC.

“One of those decisions is to challenge MK party and if my energy is spent one thing it’s correct,” he said.

He added that Zuma knew that the MK trademark and name belonged to the ANC.

The judgment in the trademark dispute was reserved by the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban.