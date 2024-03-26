Courts

Faizel Patel

26 Mar 2024

ANC loses bid to deregister Zuma’s MK party

The court has found that the IEC acted within the prescribes of the law when registering the MK party.

ANC vs MK party: Zuma’s face to appear on ballot, MK allowed to contest elections

MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The Electoral Court has found that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) acted within the prescribes of the law when registering former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The African National Congress (ANC) wanted the Electoral Court to declare the MK party’s registration unlawful.

The Electoral Court has dismissed the ANC’s application.

Judgment

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Judge Lebogang Modiba of the Electoral Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, ruled the ANC’s complaints lacked any merit, was not urgent and that the court did not have any jurisdiction to hear the case.

“The ANC failed to explain why the decision was taken for its next court action. The ANC should have instituted these court actions within three days of the MK party’s registrations.”

Modiba said the ANC had two opportunities to object.

“The ANC’s appeal on 7 September doesn’t justify the delay in bringing its present application.”

ANC application

Zuma, who is the MK party’s presidential candidate, was suspended by the ANC in January.

In their court papers filed in January this year, the ANC claimed the decision taken by the IEC deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery to register the MK party was irregular.

The ANC told the Electoral Court, sitting in Bloemfontein last week, that if the MK party is allowed to contest elections, it would be a threat to free and fair elections. 

The judgment comes a day before the ANC and MK party lock horns in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban over the MK party’s alleged copyright infringement.

