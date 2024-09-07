Mbeki says issue of renewal of ANC ‘not an invention’ [VIDEO]

Mbeki said it's time for introspection and "if there's a problem, it starts with us."

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki is undertaking a two-day renewal drive in the Free State. Picture: Screengrab of briefing.

Former African National Congress (ANC) President Thabo Mbeki has called on party members to put an end to positional fighting and return to the revolutionary values of the movement in a bid for the renwal of the party.

Mbeki is undertaking a two-day renewal drive in the Free State, aiming to mend years of factional conflicts and political instability in the province.

During the two-day meeting, a number of issues were raised including the perception that leaders of the ANC are detached from the very society it leads, a matter which the officials made an appeal to be addressed.

Watch Thabo Mbeki speak about the renewal of the ANC

Former President Thabo Mbeki took a candid stance at the Provincial Executive Committee meeting, declaring: "For the first time since 1994, ANC support has dipped below expectations. It’s time for introspection, if there's a problem, it starts with us.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/BgtiLFXf5a — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 7, 2024

“Renewal of ANC not invention”

Mbeki said the renewal of the ANC is not an “invention.”

“It’s a decision that has been taken by successive national conferences of ANC, and our responsibility really is to implement what national conferences have decided.”

Mbeki said the ANC must be concerned about the waning support for the party.

“It’s a critical matter because we have to take very seriously the statement made by the population. That drop in the support of the ANC from 2019 to 2024, that Drop of 17%, is very dramatic. Is very big.

“As it was indicated, for the first time since 1994, the support of the ANC fell way below 10 million, it came at six-point something million. I’m saying that it was very important that the province should say in the light of we need to look very carefully at ourselves as ANC,” Mbeki said.

ALSO READ: Mbeki warns UK riots could happen in SA

“ANC must self-reflect

Mbeki said the ANC must self-reflect.

“This movement, when we say we are presenting an ANC to the population, and to say to the people who vote ANC and the population responds in the way that it has. It means wer must look at ourselves. What does this population think of us? We can’t say the people are wrong.

“If there’s any wrong, it must be with us. So we must do the necessary correction in order to respond to whatever the complaints of the people are,” Mbeki said.

Mbeki’s tasks of renewing ANC

Mbeki emphasised the ANC would fail to “defend the revolution” without dedicated revolutionaries within its ranks.

The former president said he will make a follow-up visit to ensure that the ANC Free State PEC has implemented renewal and rebuilding of the party.

With the ANC having lost its majority in the recently held national general elections, the National Executive Committee has tasked Mbeki to traverse the country and visit all provinces in an effort to renew the organisation.

The Free State ANC has been embroiled in internal strife and allegations of factionalism, with members reportedly fighting for influential positions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mbeki highlights weaknesses in ANC election campaign