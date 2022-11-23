Minority parties want own Joburg mayor – for now

Lunga Mzangwe

Joburg minority parties want to field their own mayor after they brought a motion of no confidence against mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse on Wednesday.

This was after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the ANC disagreed on the mayorship in Ekurhuleni last month.

Chair of the minority parties in the Joburg council Margaret Arnolds said their proposed mayor, Thapelo Amad, would temporarily hold the position until the EFF and ANC resolved their differences.

Arnolds said after the parties sorted out their squabbles, ANC regional chair Dada Morero would then take over from Amad.

“We must remember that neither the EFF, nor the ANC is voting for each other. In this case, they are voting with the minorities.”

Amad said they felt that in the best interest of the city and for stability, a mayor from the minority parties would be best.

He said the minority mayor discussions were held without the ANC and EFF.

“We tried to provide a solution. We then proposed a name to be supported by the ANC and EFF, because they are part of our block,” he said.

He said they have engaged other parties but it was now up to the EFF and ANC to resolve their issues.

“This is beyond political egos and this is why, in Ekurhuleni, there are councillors who are in the process of being punished on the basis that they had to reach a compromise to a certain degree,” Amad said.

Phalatse said yesterday the council rules on motions of no confidence needed to be reviewed because she has faced several motions of no confidence in the past months.

EFF Johannesburg regional chair Sepetlele Raseruthe said they were still waiting for the minority parties and the ANC to approach them about the proposal to field Amad as a mayor.