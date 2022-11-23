City of Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse wants motion of no confidence rule reviewed

Molefe Seeletsa

City of Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse says the metro’s council rules needs to be reviewed as she faces yet another motion of no confidence.

‘New normal’

Addressing the media regarding the state of the City’s finances, Phalatse said on Wednesday she was of the view that the motion of no confidence rule was being abused.

“Was this a farewell speech? Absolutely not. My focus is not even the motion of no confidence. I think we have come to a new normal as the City of Johannesburg, with each council meeting we may face a motion of confidence, we have come to get used to it,” she said.

The mayor indicated that the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition government would approach the rules committees for a review.

“Of course, this is what we want to take to our rules committee, there is something wrong with that picture, in Parliament as you know you may not bring a motion of no confidence if it is defeated, you have to wait another six months before you can bring another one. The rules of the council need to be reviewed to ensure that there is stability in our council.”

This is the second motion of no confidence the Joburg mayor is facing this year.

According to reports, two motions against Phalatse will be voted on during Thursday’s council sitting.

Phalatse was removed from office on 30 September, but was later reinstated after the Johannesburg High Court ruled in her favour and set aside the election of ANC Joburg regional chair, Dada Morero as the new mayor.

While the ANC had put forward a new motion earlier this month, this was later withdrawn after the DA threatened to interdict the City’s 3 November council sitting.

Makhubele motion

A motion of no confidence, tabled by ActionSA on 14 November, was brought against City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele, but it was rendered inadmissible.

The party has accused Makhubele, who is a councillor for the Congress of the People (Cope), of failing to act in the best interests of the City.

“Action SA has tabled a vote of no confidence in the Speaker of Johannesburg as a result of mismanagement of council and wrong processes being followed, leading to elect the mayor out of office,” ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi said last week.

Makhubele was elected as Speaker on 28 September, replacing DA’s Vasco da Gama.

