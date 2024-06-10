MK party members lose out on accommodation, flights for first parliament sitting

Should the MK party change their minds about going to parliament, they will have to pay for their own accommodation and flights.

Parliament has cancelled the flights and accommodation of 58 uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members who were expected to attend the first sitting in a few days.

Since the MK party had announced that it would boycott the first sitting of parliament, to avoid wasteful expenditure, the legislature decided to cancel the bookings.

“In light of the MK party’s expressed decision, through their legal representatives, not to attend the first sitting, Parliament has cancelled all arrangements for accommodation and flights for the party’s elected members. This measure is to avoid incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” parliament said

According to the statement parliament was forced to comply with the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2009.

Vote rigging allegations

The MK party had approached the electoral court to complain about possible vote rigging. Jacob Zuma, the party’s president, said he had sufficient evidence to prove his claims.

On the other hand, parliament said it noted the request made by the MK party for the first sitting of parliament to be held back until the party was able to prove allegations of vote rigging. Parliament said it did not agree with the party.

“Parliament does not agree with MK Party’s interpretation of Section 46 of the Constitution. Parliament is of the view that it is legally bound to facilitate the first sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces at a date and time determined by the Chief Justice, and there are no legal impediments preventing this process,” the legislature said.

In the statement. parliament said it reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out its responsibilities under the Constitution in the scheduling of the first sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring that the established democratic processes and procedures are upheld in accordance with the laws and Constitution of our country,” it said.